April 18 Bank Holiday or Not on third Saturday?

There is often confusion among bank customers regarding weekend holidays, especially on Saturdays. If you are planning a bank visit on April 18, 2026, here’s what you need to know.

April 18, 2026, falls on the third Saturday of the month, and banks across India will remain open on this day. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays.

Since April 18 is neither the second nor the fourth Saturday, it will be treated as a regular working day for banks.

April 2026 Bank Holiday Context

In April 2026, banks were already closed on:

April 3 – Good Friday

April 11 – Second Saturday

April 14 – Ambedkar Jayanti (in many states)

April 25 – Fourth Saturday

This confirms that April 18 does not fall under any scheduled nationwide bank holiday.

Is There Any State Holiday on April 18?

As per the official holiday calendar, there is no major national or state-specific bank holiday on April 18, 2026. Most regional holidays in April fall on other dates, such as April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals) or April 15–16 in select states.

Therefore, banks across all states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are expected to function normally.

What Customers Should Know

Bank branches will be open on April 18

All services, like deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearance, will be available

Online banking, ATMs, and mobile apps remain available regardless of holidays

Customers can proceed with their banking tasks without concern

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