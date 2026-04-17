Thimmarajupalli TV Review and Rating

Thimmarajupalli TV, a Telugu period drama produced by Kiran Abbavaram, features debutants Sai Tej and Veda Jalandhar in lead roles. Set against a rural backdrop, the film banks on nostalgia and a simple, rooted premise. Here’s how it fares.

Story

Set in 1996 in the village of Thimmarajupalli, the film follows Satish (Sai Tej), a petty thief who is in love with Sharada (Veda Jalandhar). Every Maha Shivaratri, Satish arranges a television for the villagers, turning the festival into a collective celebration.

Meanwhile, the village head Ramachandrayya (Amma Ramesh) dreams of owning the first TV in the village, but Rajappa (Kotte Pradeep) beats him to it. What begins as a matter of pride soon becomes a burden, as Rajappa’s house turns into a constant hub for the villagers. Tensions escalate when a conflict arises between Satish and Rajappa, and the very next day, Rajappa’s TV goes missing—putting the blame squarely on Satish.

With the village council giving him two weeks to prove his innocence, Satish sets out to uncover the truth behind the missing television. What follows forms the crux of the story.

Plus Points

The film’s biggest strength lies in its nostalgic premise. The idea of a single television uniting an entire village is both relatable and engaging. The innocence of villagers experiencing television for the first time is captured with a certain sincerity.

Sai Tej delivers a sincere performance, particularly holding his ground in emotional moments. Kotte Pradeep, with a more layered role, brings restraint and depth to his character. The supporting cast fits naturally into the rural setting, helping maintain the film’s grounded tone.

Some moments—especially those involving the mother-son bond and the communal TV-viewing scenes—work effectively and hint at the film’s emotional potential. The background score complements these sequences without overpowering them.

Minus Points

Despite a promising setup, the film falters due to inconsistent narration. The screenplay often loses focus with unnecessary stretches that dilute the central conflict. This becomes more evident in the second half, where the narrative demands urgency but progresses unevenly.

Though several characters are introduced, most remain underdeveloped, limiting their impact. The love story between the leads lacks emotional depth, making it difficult for the audience to fully invest in their journey.

Additionally, themes like village politics, ego clashes, and social tensions are only superficially explored, which weakens the overall dramatic impact.

Technical Aspects

Director V. Muniraju presents a rooted concept but falls short in execution due to an uneven screenplay. A tighter narrative and smoother transitions could have significantly enhanced engagement.

Vansikanth Rekhana’s music works well in parts, especially in emotional segments. Akshay Ram Podishetti’s cinematography effectively captures the rural landscape and enhances the film’s nostalgic appeal. The production values are neat, and the art department deserves credit for authentically recreating the period setting.

Verdict

On the whole, Thimmarajupalli TV has a relatable and nostalgic core but is held back by uneven storytelling. While certain emotional and village-centric moments stand out, the lack of narrative depth and consistency makes it an inconsistent watch. It ends up as a partially engaging rural drama that works in parts, provided expectations are kept in check.

Rating: 3/5