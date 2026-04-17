O Andala Rakshasi to Re-Release on April 24

The film 'O Andala Rakshasi', directed by multi-talented filmmaker Sheraz Mehdi, who also played the lead role, is set for a re-release on April 24 following positive audience demand. The movie had earlier received a good response during its initial release. On this occasion, a special screening was at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, followed by a media interaction with the film’s team.

Speaking to the media, director Sheraz Mehdi said:

“I chose this subject with the intention of highlighting the need to protect women from deception and exploitation. This film is not based on glamour; it is a strong women-oriented story. It shows how innocent women are being misled in society and also conveys that those who commit such crimes will face strict consequences. I request those who missed the film earlier, and those who wish to watch it again, to come to theatres during the re-release.”

The film was also released in Kannada under the title O Sundara Rakshasi, where it received a positive response as well. The movie features Sheraz Mehdi, vihanshi hegade, kriti verma, Suman, Thammareddy Bharadwaja, Neha Deshpande, Ananth Babu, and Priya in key roles. Notably, Sheraz Mehdi also composed the film’s music.

Set against the backdrop of crimes against women, including harassment and sexual violence, the film delivers a strong social message about the consequences offenders must face and the importance of safeguarding women in society.

Along with Sheraz Mehdi in the lead role, Vihanshi Hegde and Krithi Varma play the female leads. The film is produced by Surinder Kaur under the banner Sky Is The Limit Studios, with Tejinder Kaur as co-producer and presentation by Sher.