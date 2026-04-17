AI Health Advice Not Reliable? Study Reveals Shocking Truth

Artificial intelligence is becoming a major part of everyday life, but not all its uses are proving reliable. While many people depend on AI tools for quick answers, a recent study has raised concerns about their accuracy—especially when it comes to health-related information.

According to findings published in the BMJ Open, several popular AI chatbots such as Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, Meta AI systems, and DeepSeek were tested for their responses to medical questions. The results showed that nearly half of the answers were either inaccurate or lacked proper clarity.

The research was conducted by experts from the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center along with the Lundquist Institute of Biomedical Innovation. They warned that increasing dependence on AI for health advice could lead to the spread of misinformation.

How the Study Was Conducted

Researchers prepared a set of questions covering key health topics such as cancer, vaccines, nutrition, stem cells, and sports performance. Each topic included simple, moderate, and complex questions.

These questions were then asked to five different AI chatbots. The responses were analyzed based on accuracy, clarity, and usefulness.

What the Study Found

The study revealed that:

Many AI-generated answers were incomplete or misleading

Some responses lacked scientific backing

Complex medical questions were often handled poorly

Experts expressed concern that people are increasingly treating AI tools like search engines, without verifying the information.

Why This Matters

With easy access to AI, many individuals—especially youngsters—are turning to chatbots for quick health tips. However, relying on such tools without proper verification can be risky.

Medical professionals emphasize that AI should not replace expert consultation, particularly for health-related concerns.

Final Takeaway

While AI can be helpful for general knowledge, it is not always dependable for medical advice. This study serves as a reminder that when it comes to health, consulting a qualified doctor is always the safest choice.