Terachaapa Movie Review and Rating

Produced under the Ananya Creations banner by Kailash Durgam, Terachapa is an upcoming film directed by Joel George. The movie features Naveen Raj Shankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, and Sreelu in lead roles, with a strong supporting cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari, Fish Venkat, Jabardasth Ashok, Nagi, Apparao, Rising Raju, Rajesh Bhupathi, Naga Vamsi, Srinivas Nesa, Chandra, and others.

With its promotional content already generating good buzz, the film has hit the screens on the 17th of this month. Let’s take a look at how it fares.

Story:

Set against a coastal backdrop, Terachapa revolves around the emotional bond between a father and son. Kashi Babu (Naga Mahesh), a respected leader who fights for his community, dies under unexpected circumstances. Society blames his son’s irresponsible nature for his death. However, Ishwar (Naveen Raj) sets out on a journey to uncover the truth behind his father’s demise. What roles do Seetha (Sreelu) and Gayatri (Pooja Suhasini) play in this journey? How are Anand Raju (Rajeev Kanakala) and Keshava connected to the mystery? The rest of the story unfolds these answers.

Plus Points:

Naveen Raj delivers a convincing performance as a rural युवक, fitting naturally into the role of a fisherman. His appearance and body language add authenticity.

Sreelu and Pooja Suhasini are well-cast and perform effectively. Pooja shines in a traditional role, while Sreelu impresses with a strong and impactful character.

Rajeev Kanakala and Naga Mahesh bring depth to their roles. Keshava also leaves a mark in a key role. Supporting actors like Prithviraj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari, Fish Venkat, Jabardasth Ashok, and others perform adequately.

Minus Points:

While the action sequences are engaging, some scenes feel weak and underdeveloped.

The film occasionally falls into routine patterns, and certain screenplay lapses reduce the overall impact.

Technical Aspects:

Prajal Krishna’s music is decent, and M.L. Raja’s background score enhances the mood.

The cinematography by Azeem and Venkat is visually appealing, capturing the coastal setting effectively. Editing by Raju Bodasingi keeps the runtime crisp. Despite being made on a modest budget, the production values are commendable.

Final Verdict:

Overall, Terachapa stands as a fairly engaging and realistic drama. Director Joel George handles the subject well, and the performances of the lead cast add strength to the film. It can be considered a decent watch for this weekend.

Rating: 3/5