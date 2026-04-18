April 20 School Holiday or not?

With the weekend just over, many students and parents are checking whether Monday, April 20, 2026, is a school holiday or a regular academic day. Here’s a clear and updated explanation.

Are Schools Closed on April 20, 2026?

No, April 20, 2026, is not a school holiday in India.

Since there are no major festivals, public events, or official holiday announcements, schools across the country are expected to remain open and follow their regular schedule.

Classes will be conducted as usual

Exams and assignments will continue

Attendance rules will remain unchanged

State-Wise School Holiday Status

School holidays can sometimes vary depending on regional calendars, but for April 20, 2026:

Andhra Pradesh – Schools open

Telangana – Schools open

Tamil Nadu – Schools open

Karnataka – Schools open

Kerala – Mostly open (some schools may have summer vacation schedules)

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh – Schools open

Why There May Be Confusion

The confusion often comes after weekends or recent holidays. Since April 20 falls on a Monday, many expect an extended break. However:

It is a normal working weekday

There are no consecutive holidays linked to this date

Important Note for Students and Parents

Always confirm with your school administration for any local updates

Some private or international schools may follow different academic calendars

Summer vacation schedules may vary by region and institution

Conclusion

April 20, 2026, is a regular school working day across India, with no holiday announced. Students should attend classes as usual unless informed otherwise by their respective schools.