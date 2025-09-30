October 2025 School Holidays: Diwali, Dussehra, Chhath Puja and More

October is a festive month with colorful festivals and public holidays in India. It is a time of celebration for school students, as they get to travel, spend time with family and friends, and celebrate. The timing of school holidays can differ depending on the state and local traditions. Let's have a look at the school holidays in October 2025 and corresponding festivals:

Mahanavami – October 1

The ninth day of Navratri, Mahanavami, is for Goddess Durga. The day is observed with temple worships, colorful cultural events, and bhakti activities. The day is a holiday for schools so that children and families can join the celebrations.

Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra – October 2

Gandhi Jayanti, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, and Dussehra, commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, both coincide on October 2, 2025. Both days signify victory for good over evil and offer a chance for students and teachers alike to participate in cultural programs and celebrations. Schools are closed so that families can celebrate these events.

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti – October 7

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti is a commemoration of the sage who wrote the epic Ramayana. Marked by narration, processions, and cultural functions, schools in most northern states provide children with an off day to attend these events and become familiar with his heritage.

Dhanteras – October 18

Dhanteras is the start of the Diwali festivities. It is also a good day to purchase gold, silver, and new utensils symbolizing good luck. Schools typically remain shut so that families can prepare for the celebrations of Diwali.

Naraka Chaturdasi and Diwali – October 20–21

Naraka Chaturdasi on 20th October and Diwali on 21st October are two of India's most popularly observed festivals. Relatives come together to worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, share sweets, and play firecrackers. Schools remain shut so that kids can be a part of these colorful festivities.

Govardhan Puja – 22nd October

The following day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna hoisting the Govardhan hill to save villagers from a storm. Villagers attend prayers, food offerings, and rituals. Schools are closed to enable children to participate in the celebrations and learn about the cultural meaning of the day.

Bhai Dooj – October 23

Bhai Dooj is the festival of love and sibling bond. Sisters invoke gods for their brothers' welfare, and brothers offer presents as a symbol of love. Schools are closed on this day for many families so they can enjoy it together.

Chhath Puja – October 27–28

Chhath Puja, observed primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, is a festival of worship of the Sun God. It involves rituals at riverbanks and water bodies with worship and thanksgiving. Schools there traditionally take days off to allow students to join the ceremony.

Conclusion

October 2025 offers a festive month packed with holidays and celebrations. From Navratri’s Mahanavami to Diwali and Chhath Puja, students can enjoy breaks that allow them to celebrate cultural traditions, participate in family rituals, and create lasting memories.

Also read: Ayudha Pooja, 2025: Importance, Rituals, and How to Perform the Puja