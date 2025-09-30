Uttarakhand School Holidays October 2025 – Complete List of Dates

October is a lovely month in Uttarakhand, signaling the conclusion of the monsoon and the start of the peak holiday season. Schools normally are closed during this period because of national holidays, as well as the prolonged Dussehra and Diwali celebrations.

Although this summary is a useful guide, parents and students should ensure the official holiday calendar from circulars issued by the Uttarakhand School Education Department or school authorities in their area.

Major School Holidays in October 2025

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti:

Schools in Uttarakhand will remain shut on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday dedicated to the Father of the Nation.

October 3, 2025 (Friday) – Maha Navami:

The ninth day of Dasara/Dussehra, Maha Navami, is commemorated with religious ceremonies and cultural festivities. Several schools are closed to enable students and families to join in.

October 4, 2025 (Saturday) – Vijayadashami/Dussehra:

Schools are on holiday for Vijayadashami, which commemorates the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with processions, cultural programmes, and local celebrations.

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti:

This day is the birthday anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the great writer of the Ramayana. Schools in certain districts can be closed for public holidays.

October 20–25, 2025 (Monday–Saturday) – Deepavali/Diwali Vacation:

The Diwali vacation is a prolonged holiday celebrated by schools all over the state. Students can celebrate the festival of lights, enjoy family celebrations, and engage in cultural practices during this time.

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali/Diwali: School is closed for this big festival as part of the Diwali holiday.

October 25, 2025 (Saturday) – Bhai Dooj/Chitragupt Jayanti: The holiday season also includes Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti, which are observed in various parts of Uttarakhand.

Planning Ahead

With a string of national and local holidays, October 2025 is a celebration-filled and hectic month for students in Uttarakhand. It is advisable for parents to plan ahead with activities during the breaks, availing themselves of the holidays for celebratory purposes, travel, and bonding. Always consult school notifications only for the authentic confirmation of closure dates.

Also read: Ayudha Pooja, 2025: Importance, Rituals, and How to Perform the Puja