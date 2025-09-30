Ayudha Pooja, 2025: Importance, Rituals, and How to Perform the Puja

Ayudha Puja, or Shastra Puja or Astra Puja, is a religious festival observed with utmost devotion in South India. In 2025, it will fall on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, during the sacred days of Navratri. Vijaya Muhurat for Ayudha Puja will be from 2:09 PM to 2:57 PM, providing believers with a unique window of 48 minutes to conduct the rites.

Significance of Ayudha Puja

In the past, Ayudha Puja was a day of worshipping weapons and seeking divine benevolence to win battles. With time, the festival has expanded its significance. Nowadays, individuals worship the tools, vehicles, and books that simplify their lives and assist them in doing their jobs and studying well. By performing this puja, devotees thank the goddess for protection, knowledge, and prosperity.

In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala, Ayudha Puja is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion. The festival is similar to Vishwakarma Puja in northern India, where professionals and workers pray for their instruments and machinery.

Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja

Today, Ayudha Puja is usually blended with Vahana Puja. Cars, scooters, and bicycles are washed, garlanded, turmeric-kumkum marked, adorned with mango leaves, and banana stems. A traditional practice is breaking a white pumpkin in front of the vehicle to ward off evil forces and protect it from accidents.

Saraswati Puja on Ayudha Puja

It is also celebrated by many families together with Saraswati Puja. Children set their books next to the goddess Saraswati and ask for blessings for wisdom and success at school, while craftsmen and experts offer prayers to their tools and machinery for skill and advancement.

How to Perform Ayudha Puja

Preparation: Clean and place the tools, vehicles, and books that you wish to worship. Adorn them with flowers, turmeric, kumkum, and sandalwood paste.

Arrangement of Puja Area: Fix a photo or idol of Goddess Saraswati or Goddess Durga at the center. Arrange sweets, fruits, betel leaves, and coconuts as offerings.

Puja Rituals: Light incense sticks and lamps, chant mantras or prayers, and put turmeric and kumkum on the items. Smash a white pumpkin or coconut as part of the ceremony, particularly for Vahana Puja.

Naivedyam: Provide classic prasadam such as payasam, sundal, or fruits to the god.

Conclusion: Once the puja is done, tools and books are put back with respect for use the following day, representing a new beginning with divine grace.

Conclusion

Ayudha Puja is not merely a religious ritual; it is an acknowledgment to honor the tools that are an integral part of our lives. Be it your books, instruments, computer, or car, this festival prompts us to recognize their significance, adorn them with affection, and invite blessings for safety, prosperity, and success. On October 1, 2025, all South Indian families will gather to worship this tradition with dedication, appreciation, and happiness.