UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NAE) II Result 2025 soon. This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill 402 vacancies across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

When to Expect the NDA 2 Result 2025?

As per previous year trends, UPSC generally announces the result within two weeks of the exam. Since the written test was conducted on September 14, 2025, candidates can expect the results by the first week of October 2025.

Next Steps After Result

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will have to appear for the SSB interview followed by a medical fitness test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the written exam and interview. Those shortlisted will undergo training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune before being commissioned into the Armed Forces.

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025?

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Go to the “What’s New” section and click on “NDA 2 Result 2025”.

A PDF list of roll numbers of qualified candidates will open.

Search your roll number in the list to confirm qualification for the SSB interview.

Exam Highlights

Date of Exam: September 14, 2025

Papers Conducted: Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT)

Question Papers: Available for download on the UPSC website

The SSB Interview will evaluate candidates on leadership skills, decision-making ability, personality traits, and psychological fitness. Clearing all stages – written exam, SSB interview, and medical fitness test – is mandatory to join the Indian Armed Forces.