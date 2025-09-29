September 30 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As Durga Ashtami is imminent on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, most investors are curious to know if the Indian share markets will be closed for the festival. Being one of the most important days of Navratri, most people tend to get confused as to whether trading will be impacted or not.

Is the Stock Market Closed on September 30, 2025?

Even though it is a propitious festival, both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will be open on September 30, 2025. Durga Ashtami is not included in the official market calendar for 2025 as a trading holiday. Therefore, regular trading sessions will run as per usual.

Stock Market Holidays in September 2025

As per the official holiday list of the NSE and BSE, only one trading holiday was on:

There are no other weekday holidays for stock markets in September, apart from this. Saturday and Sunday closures on weekends remain as usual.

Future Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Investors can look forward to some important market holidays in the next couple of months, including:

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading only)

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Diwali Balipratipada

These are significant holidays when there will be no trading.

Conclusion

On the day of Durga Ashtami, i.e., September 30, 2025, the Indian stock markets will be open as usual for normal trading. Investors can go on with their buying and selling without any break. The next stock market holiday will be October 2, 2025 for Gandhi Jayanti.

Also read September 30 School Holiday or not?