September 30 School Holiday or not?

As India marks another week with celebrations and significant events, parents and students wonder if September 30, 2025, would be a holiday or a normal school day. Although some states have declared holidays for cultural or special occasions, others will maintain their academic routine as normal.

States Announcing Holidays

Tamil Nadu – Holiday for Kulasai Dussehra Celebrations

Tamil Nadu schools will be closed on September 30, 2025, for the continuing Kulasai Dussehra celebrations. The 10-day celebration of Goddess Mutharamman concludes on Vijayadashami, allowing students to observe traditional rituals and family reunions.

West Bengal – Durga Puja holiday

West Bengal schools will also remain shut on September 30 to celebrate Durga Ashtami, the most important day of Durga Puja. Students can participate in festive rituals, celebrate pandals, and enjoy cultural events to celebrate Maa Durga.

Kerala – Holiday in School for Local Celebrations

In Kerala, closure of schools on September 30 has been declared in some districts for local temple festivals and community functions. Children can enjoy the day by attending religious activities and family functions.

Odisha – Holiday Declared

Odisha has also declared a holiday on September 30 for state-level functions as part of the current festive celebrations so that students have a school holiday to watch cultural events and community functions.

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh – Dussehra Holidays

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will also remain closed on September 30, 2025, as part of the Dussehra holiday break. Students in these states can enjoy the festivities, family gatherings, and traditional rituals associated with the festival.

States Where Schools Will Be Open

Delhi – Normal Academic Day

Delhi schools will be open on September 30, 2025. Normal classes will be held, and students should attend school unless otherwise indicated in local announcements.

Maharashtra – No Holiday Decreed

Schools in Maharashtra will operate as usual on September 30. Though students in certain districts might have already had previous festival-related holidays, no holiday has been announced for this date.

Karnataka – Schools Open in Certain Districts

Even though Karnataka continues to have some festive holidays in parts of the state, schools in other areas not celebrating these holidays will be open on September 30. Parents are advised to check with their local school administration for confirmation.

Also read: Maharashtra School Holidays October 2025: Complete Festival List