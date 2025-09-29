Maharashtra School Holidays October 2025: Complete Festival List

October 2025 in Maharashtra holds the promise of a vibrant and celebratory time for students, owing to a combination of national holidays and cultural festivals. Schools will be off on important dates, allowing children the opportunity to celebrate cultural festivals, indulge in quality family time, and engage in worthwhile activities that mark the importance of such events.

Important Festivals in Maharashtra in October 2025

Maharashtra celebrates a number of big festivals in October, each giving students a chance to learn about their traditions while taking a brief holiday from study routines. Some of the notable holidays are:

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2, 2025

This day celebrates the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and his ideals of peace, truth, and non-violence. Schools in Maharashtra are closed to enable students to take part in cultural activities and programs marking his life and teachings.

Dussehra / Vijayadashami – October 2, 2025

Dussehra commemorates victory over evil and is a common festival in Maharashtra. Students have the opportunity to watch or take part in traditional festivities such as burning Ravana effigies and social congregations. Schools are closed, allowing children time to enjoy the festival and learn about its cultural significance.

Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan) – October 21, 2025

Diwali, Festival of Lights, is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals of Maharashtra. Lakshmi Pujan is on Diwali Amavasya, which is the day of worshiping Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and health. Families adorn homes with lamps and rangoli, gift each other, and pray to the goddess. Schools provide students with a day off to indulge in these festive rituals.

Diwali (Sacrifice Day) – October 22, 2025

The next day after Diwali, also being a holiday, is celebrated in prayers, rituals, and family reunions. Students may indulge with loved ones, enjoy festive delicacies, and participate in cultural practices, continuing the festival of lights.

Weather Alerts and Extended Closures

The India Meteorological Department has also declared red and orange alerts of heavy rain for areas like Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune. Schools in these places will be closed as a precautionary measure until September 30, 2025, to ensure safety without depriving the students of too much time at home before the festival season sets in.

Adopting Tradition and Family Time

Maharashtra's October vacation offers more than a respite from classwork. It gives students the opportunity to participate in cultural learning, watch traditional rituals unfold, and spend quality time with family. From celebrating Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti to witnessing the glory of Dussehra and Diwali, the vacation is a great way to experience the state's rich heritage and make learning outside the classroom exciting and worth it.

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