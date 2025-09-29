Durga Puja Bank Holidays 2025: Complete List of Bank Closures from September 30 to October 5

Banks in India will observe several holidays between late September and early October 2025 due to major festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti. All banks, including the State Bank of India, follow the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, which includes national and regional celebrations, as well as every second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays.

Bank holidays vary by state, reflecting regional festivities. For this year, the RBI has declared September 29 a holiday in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati for Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja.

Bank Holiday Schedule: September 29 – October 5, 2025

September 30: Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 1: Observing Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja, banks will be closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala.

October 2: Banks across India will remain closed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, as well as Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Durga Puja, and Sri Sri Sankardeva Janmotsav.

October 3-4: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.

October 5: Nationwide bank holiday on Sunday.

Will Banking Services Be Affected?

Bank closures may lead to minor delays in certain transactions, but digital banking services will continue to operate as usual. Customers can access essential banking services even on holidays, including:

Online and mobile banking for transfers, bill payments, and balance checks

NEFT and RTGS services