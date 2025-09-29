Samantha’s Emotional Post on Love, Life and Lessons After Divorce

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has often been in the spotlight for her personal and professional journey, has shared an emotional note reflecting on her life experiences.

The actress, once celebrated as part of Tollywood’s most admired couple with Naga Chaitanya, married him in 2017 after two years of dating. Their separation, announced in October 2021, shocked fans, marking a turning point in her life. Since then, Samantha has battled health challenges and taken a step back from films, though she continues to remain active on social media.

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In a recent viral post, Samantha opened up about her 20s and 30s, describing the pressures of chasing perfection and how her outlook has transformed.

“People say life goes downhill after 30—that your glow fades and your beauty slips away. In my 20s, I kept running without rest, chasing the perfect face, perfect body, perfect life. I rushed to be seen, to feel enough. But no one noticed how much I was losing inside. That was not love. No one told me what true love is. Today, I have completely changed. I have stopped running,” she wrote.

Samantha, who has also turned producer, continues to act in select projects while connecting with fans through her candid and inspiring posts.

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