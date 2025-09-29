War 2 OTT Release Confirmed: When and Where to Watch NTR & Hrithik Roshan’s Spy Thriller?

The wait for fans of high-octane action is almost over as War 2 is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on October 9. The makers have officially confirmed the streaming date, giving audiences a chance to revisit one of Bollywood’s biggest action blockbusters of the year from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as super spy Kabir and introduces South superstar Jr NTR into YRF’s ambitious spy universe. The film also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, adding fresh glamour and drama to the high-stakes storyline. Packed with jaw-dropping stunts, exotic locations and a gripping face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie has already left a massive mark at the box office since its theatrical release earlier this year.

Netflix secured the digital rights in one of the most talked-about OTT deals of 2025, ensuring that War 2 will reach a global audience far beyond theatres. The film’s combination of star power, scale and action spectacle is expected to perform strongly on the platform, especially among international viewers who have followed YRF’s interconnected spy franchise that includes hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan.

For those who missed the film in cinemas or want to relive the big-screen experience, the October 9 launch on Netflix offers the perfect opportunity. The streaming release also means fans can catch every detail of the elaborate action sequences and complex plot twists at their own pace.

With the digital premiere now locked, War 2 is expected to dominate Netflix’s charts in India and overseas, cementing its place as one of the most successful and widely watched Hindi action films of the year.