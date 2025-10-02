Nayanthara’s Annapoorani Returns on JioHotstar After Netflix Controversy

After months of controversy, Nayanthara’s Annapoorani is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from October 1. The film was earlier pulled from Netflix following allegations of hurting Hindu sentiments and promoting “Love Jihad.”

Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the 2023 Tamil release marked Nayanthara’s 75th film.

The story revolves around a young woman from an orthodox Brahmin family, who make prasadam for the famous Srirangam temple. The protagonist, played by Nayanthara, dreams of becoming a chef, but her ambition clashes with traditional beliefs, particularly around vegetarianism and religious customs.

Several scenes from the movie sparked outrage. The protagonist cooks and eats meat despite her Brahmin background. In another, she dons a hijab and offers namaz before preparing biryani. Some dialogues also allegedly suggest that Lord Rama consumed meat during his exile.

The backlash intensified as right-wing groups accused the film of promoting “love jihad,” a phrase used to allege attempts at religious conversion through relationships. Complaints led to cases being registered in states including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh against Nayanthara, the director, producers, and Netflix India’s head.

Amid mounting protests, Netflix removed the film globally in all languages.

Co-producers later issued a public apology to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other complainants, clarifying they had no intent to offend Hindus or Brahmins. They also said the film would stay off Netflix until the “objectionable scenes” were edited.

Nayanthara, too, apologised on Instagram, stressing that Annapoorani was made “to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress.” She reiterated that she never intended to hurt sentiments and noted her own faith and frequent temple visits.

The edited version has now premiered on JioHotstar for audiences to watch.