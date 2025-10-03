Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release – Horror Feast Begins October 16!

The long running Final Destination franchise is back with its newest entry, Final Destination Bloodlines, and Indian viewers finally have a confirmed streaming date. The supernatural horror film will be available to watch on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar starting October 16.

This release marks the return of a series that has thrilled fans for more than two decades with its eerie idea of cheating death. Bloodlines is the sixth film in the franchise and follows a new story while tying into events from earlier movies. It also carries emotional weight for longtime followers because it features one of the final on screen appearances of actor Tony Todd, who has been a defining presence throughout the series.

While the film performed strongly in theatres worldwide, many Indian viewers missed the chance to catch it on the big screen. Its quick arrival on digital platforms means horror lovers can now experience it from home without waiting for international DVD releases or rentals.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, each Final Destination story begins with a character having a terrifying vision that prevents a major accident, but death eventually returns for everyone who escaped. Bloodlines introduces fresh twists to this formula and expands the overall mythology while delivering the suspense and inventive accident sequences that made the series famous.

With Halloween season approaching, the arrival of Final Destination Bloodlines on two of India’s most popular streaming platforms gives fans the perfect reason to plan a horror movie night at home. The film begins streaming on October 16 and offers a new way for both longtime followers and first time viewers to enjoy the franchise.