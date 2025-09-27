Madharaasi OTT Release Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Action Thriller?

The Tamil psychological action thriller Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by A R Murugadoss, is set to make its digital debut only weeks after its theatrical run. The film, which released in cinemas on September 5, has been a box office success and fans have been waiting for details about its streaming launch.

Madharaasi will begin streaming on Prime Video from October 1, 2025. It will be available in its original Tamil version as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers confirmed that the move aims to bring the film to audiences across India and to viewers worldwide who have been eager to watch it online.

The thriller has already crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office, driven by its dark psychological plot and strong performances from Sivakarthikeyan and the supporting cast. The decision to bring it to OTT soon after a successful theatre run reflects a growing trend where producers look to extend a film’s reach beyond the big screen while it is still fresh in the public mind.

For audiences, this quick digital release means they can catch up on one of Tamil cinema’s biggest hits of the year without leaving home. The availability of multiple language tracks will also make it easy for viewers across regions to enjoy the movie in their preferred language.

If you missed Madharaasi in theatres or want to watch it again, you can stream it on Prime Video starting October 1.