Bank Holiday Today, September 30, 2025: Ashtami and Durga Puja Closures

September 30, 2025, is the eighth day of Navratri, also known as Ashtami. In many regions of the country, Durga Puja celebrations are also underway in full force, with beautifully lit pandals and cultural events. Many are interested to know on this day if banks will open or close in their cities.

Bank Holiday Today – Ashtami and Durga Puja

On the auspicious day of Ashtami and Durga Puja, both government and private banks will be closed in various cities. These are Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Agartala, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ranchi, and Patna etc.

Navami and Dussehra will be celebrated across the nation on October 1, and thus, banks are likely to remain closed in most cities on that day too.

List of Bank Holidays in October 2025

Other than Ashtami and Durga Puja, banks throughout India will have various holidays in October because of different festivals. Here is the exhaustive list:

October 2 – Banks throughout the nation will be closed for Gandhi Jayanti.

October 3 & 4 – Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Durga Puja.

October 6 – Banks in West Bengal and Tripura will be closed for Lakshmi Puja.

October 7 – Karnataka, Chandigarh, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh banks will be closed due to Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

October 10 – Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed for Karva Chauth.

October 18 – Assam banks will be closed on the occasion of Kati Biha.

October 20 – Diwali will be observed across the country, and banks in nearly every state will be closed.

October 21 – Govardhan Puja will be a holiday, and the banks of the nation will be closed.

October 27 – Banks in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will be closed on Chhath Puja.

October 28 – The banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for the second day of Chhath Puja.

Final Note

With a series of big festivals scheduled in October 2025, such as Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Chhath Puja, banks will be closed on several days in the states. Customers are requested to make their banking transactions well in advance, considering these holidays.

Also read: Ayudha Pooja, 2025: Importance, Rituals, and How to Perform the Puja