Vijayadashami 2025: Dussehra Date, Timings, and Cultural Traditions

Dussehra 2025 or Vijayadashami is one of the largest Hindu festivals, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This festival concludes Durga Puja and Navratri and is celebrated with utmost faith throughout India. It celebrates two most important mythological triumphs: the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and that of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

When is Dussehra 2025?

This year, Dussehra will fall on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The ceremonial timings to perform rituals are as given by Drik Panchang:

Vijay Muhurat: 2:09 PM – 2:57 PM (48 minutes)

Aparahna Puja: 1:21 PM – 3:45 PM (2 hours 24 minutes)

Dashami Tithi: Starts at 7:01 PM on October 1 and concludes at 7:10 PM on October 2

Shravana Nakshatra: Starts at 9:13 AM on October 2 and continues up to 9:34 AM on October 3

The Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra represents the victory of good over evil. In Hindu mythology, Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, abducted Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, while they were in exile. Lord Rama, with the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanara Sena, waged a fierce battle to reclaim her. On the tenth day, Rama killed Ravana, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Throughout India, individuals celebrate this triumph by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath.

Vijayadashami also honors Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura. In West Bengal, the day is observed with traditions such as Sindoor Khela, when married women put vermillion on each other, and the Dhunuchi dance performed in the goddess's honor. The Durga idols' immersion, known as Durga Visarjan, is carried out in large processions, marking the goddess's departure to her cosmic home.

Conclusion

Dussehra is not only a festival; it is also a celebration of courage, righteousness, and devotion. Either through the massive effigy burning, cultural ceremonies, or community celebrations, the festival is an inspiration to people to practice good over evil in life. October 2, 2025, will see communities all over India unite to celebrate these eternal values and join in festive celebrations.

Also read: October 2025 School Holidays: Diwali, Dussehra, Chhath Puja and More