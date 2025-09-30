Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed: OPRB, New Dates Awaited

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has officially postponed the written examination for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment under the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE-2024). The tests, earlier fixed for October 5 and 6, 2025, will no longer be held on the scheduled dates.

Reason Behind Postponement

In a notification issued by the OPRB Chairman, the board cited “unforeseen developments” as the reason for deferring the examination. However, no further clarification was given about the nature of these developments.

The official notice stated:

“In view of some unforeseen development, the Board decided to postpone the Written Examination CPSE-2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 05.10.2025 & 06.10.2025. Fresh date will be announced later.”

Impact on Aspirants

The decision has left thousands of candidates, who were preparing for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police, Station Officer, and other posts, waiting for fresh exam dates. Many aspirants now see the delay as an opportunity to strengthen their preparation, while others are concerned about the uncertainty.

What Candidates Should Do

Authorities have urged candidates not to panic and to rely only on official updates:

Regularly check the Odisha Police website (odishapolice.gov.in) for revised exam schedules.

Avoid misinformation circulating on social media or unverified platforms.

Utilize the additional preparation time to stay exam-ready.

About CPSE-2024

The CPSE-2024 recruitment drive is a major hiring process to fill vacancies across the Odisha Police force. Selection is based on a multi-stage process, including a written exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

While the postponement has disrupted immediate plans, the OPRB has assured that the new dates will be announced well in advance, giving candidates enough time to adjust their preparations and travel arrangements.