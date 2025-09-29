Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: Key Dates & Round 1 Seat Allotment

Sep 29, 2025, 17:54 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 schedule for admissions into Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy programs. Candidates can check all important dates and updates on the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

The TN AYUSH 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2025.

Key Highlights of Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025

  • Event Name: Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule
  • Board Name: Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai
  • Academic Year: 2025-26
  • Official Website: tnmedicalselection.net
  • Streams Covered: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Undergraduate Programs:

  • BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
  • BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
  • BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

State: Tamil Nadu

Level: Undergraduate (UG)

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Important Dates

  • Choice Filling: September 30, 2025 (10 AM) to October 7, 2025 (5 PM)
  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: October 10, 2025
  • Download Provisional Allotment List: October 10 to October 17, 2025 (5 PM)
  • Reporting Date and Time: By October 17, 2025 (5 PM)

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Tamil Nadu
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