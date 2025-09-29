Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: Key Dates & Round 1 Seat Allotment

The Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 schedule for admissions into Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy programs. Candidates can check all important dates and updates on the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

The TN AYUSH 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2025.

Key Highlights of Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025

Event Name: Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule Board Name: Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai

Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai Academic Year: 2025-26

2025-26 Official Website: tnmedicalselection.net

Streams Covered: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Undergraduate Programs:

BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

State: Tamil Nadu

Level: Undergraduate (UG)

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Choice Filling: September 30, 2025 (10 AM) to October 7, 2025 (5 PM)

September 30, 2025 (10 AM) to October 7, 2025 (5 PM) Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: October 10, 2025

October 10, 2025 Download Provisional Allotment List: October 10 to October 17, 2025 (5 PM)

October 10 to October 17, 2025 (5 PM) Reporting Date and Time: By October 17, 2025 (5 PM)

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