November 9: Second Saturday holiday for schools cancelled!

A major notification from the Telangana government regarding holidays to three districts in the state has come, as per which the holidays declared on November 9-the second Saturday- have been withdrawn, and in these three districts Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri will remain open to attend school.

A recent notification declares that it will operate normally in those educational institutions in the above three districts on November 9 but in other districts holiday applies.

Earlier, the Telangana government had declared September 17 as a holiday for Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on account of Vinayaka Nimajjanam. This time, November 9 has been declared a working day instead of it.

Schools will also remain closed on 15 November on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti in all schools in the state.

Other holidays in Telangana shortly are:

Dussehra holidays from October 2 to 14

Diwali holiday on October 31

Christmas holidays from 23rd to 27th December (applicable for some schools)

Sankranti holidays from 13th to 17th January, 2025

The Telangana government had issued the academic calendar earlier and had declared that the pre-final exams of the 10th class will be held on 28th February 2025 and the 10th class public exams in March 2025.

In Andhra Pradesh, minor holidays for minority institutions are on Christmas holidays from 22 to 29 December and Sankranti holidays for institutions from 10 to 19 January.

