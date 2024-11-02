Diwali 2024 - Anil Kapoor shares glimpse from Laxmi Puja with ‘Subedaar’ team

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a few glimpses from Laxmi Puja celebration with his “Subedaar” team and director Suresh Triveni.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a collage featuring him along with his wife Sunita and the team with “Subedaar”.

“Feeling blessed to celebrate Laxmi Pujan with the incredible ‘Subedaar’ team. With our visionary director Suresh Triveni leading the way, we come together in gratitude and dedication. Here's to new beginnings,” he wrote.

Anil will be seen playing the role of Subedaar Arjun Singh. Actress Radhikka Madan will play his daughter Shyama. Directed by Suresh Triveni, “Subedaar” is described as an “adrenaline fuelled action drama”.

The film traces the story of Subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.

The official plotline of the film read: “The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.”

The film is bankrolled by Anil Kapoor, Suresh Triveni and Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image. The script is penned by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

The movie will be released on Prime Video.

The veteran star was most recently seen in the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer“Fighter” and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal”.

On October 30, Anil started filming for Subedaar’. He started prepping up for the film as early as June 2024.

Last year, Anil completed 4 decades in cinema as an actor. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie ‘Wo Saat Din’ directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana. Marking the occasion, the actor took to Instagram and posted the video of a scene from the film, captioning "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer”.

