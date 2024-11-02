Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nov 1st Highlights,Housemates celebrate diwali

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Housemates Celebrate Diwali with Joy and Tears

The Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house was filled with joy, laughter, and tears as the contestants celebrated Diwali. The festival of lights brought a much-needed break from the tensions and competition in the house.

Avinash Emerges as New Captain

The episode began with the continuation of the bean bag game, where Nikhil targeted Nabeel. However, Nabeel smartly formed an alliance with Avinash and eventually became the new captain of the house.

Diwali Celebrations

The housemates celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm, decorating the house with diyas and flowers. Bigg Boss surprised them with sweets and crackers, making their day even more special.

Emotional Video Messages

In a heartwarming gesture, Bigg Boss allowed the contestants to watch video messages from their family members. However, with a twist, only one person from each pair could watch the message. The emotional reactions of the contestants, especially Nabeel, Teja, Nayani, and Prithvi, left everyone in tears.

Special Dinner

Bigg Boss treated the contestants to a special Diwali dinner, which they enjoyed together, strengthening their bond.

The episode ended on a high note, with the housemates feeling grateful for the festive break and the emotional connections they shared with their loved ones.