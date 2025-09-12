Dasara Holidays 2025: Mangaluru Schools to Close from Sept 20

Schools within Mangaluru and the entire Dakshina Kannada district will open for their Dasara mid-term holidays on September 20, 2025. The two-week holiday will cover both state syllabus schools and institutions affiliated with CBSE, whose reopening dates differ marginally based on the school administration.

Holiday Schedule for State Syllabus Schools

Government-aided and private schools adopting the state curriculum will be celebrating their Dasara holiday from September 20 to October 6. October 7 has been decided to be the date for resuming the classes. The break has been scheduled long in view of the festival celebrations of Dasara so that students and teachers can join in cultural and family festivities.

CBSE Schools Timeline

Schools in the district following the CBSE curriculum will also start their holidays on September 20 but will reopen a bit earlier, on October 3. The officials mentioned that slight changes may take place in some schools based on their academic calendar, especially for schools that organize longer breaks in Diwali or Christmas.

Special Classes for Exam Preparation

Even in the holiday season, most schools will conduct special revision classes for students appearing for board exams such as SSLC and improvement exams. The classes will enable students to revise topics and clear doubts without inducing extra stress or pressure.

Cultural and Community Significance

Dasara is observed with much fervor in Karnataka, particularly in Mysuru. Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada witness the celebration of the festival in the form of cultural events, religious ceremonies, and family get-togethers. The mid-term holiday ensures that students and their families take part in the celebrations in full measure without any disruption to academic affairs.

Conclusion

Students in Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru are waiting for the Dasara holiday from September 20, 2025. State syllabus schools will reopen on October 7, but CBSE schools will reopen from October 3, subject to management level decisions. The timetable schedules festive festival celebrations along with academic needs, such that students get to enjoy the festival while remaining up-to-date with exam preparations.

Also read: Bank Holiday Today, Sept. 12: Banks Open or Closed in Your State?