School Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir September 2025

As the rainy season continues to impact various parts of the country, students in Jammu and Kashmir can expect some much-needed breaks in September 2025. The month is set to feature several holidays, including festivals and weather-related closures.

Upcoming Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir

One of the notable holidays in September is the Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi celebration, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed on Friday, September 12, 2025, as a continuation of the Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi festivities that began earlier in the month.

List of Holidays in September 2025

Here's a rundown of the planned public and regional holidays in Jammu and Kashmir for September 2025:

September 5: Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (public holiday)

September 12: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (public holiday)

September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (regional holiday)

Staying Informed About School Closures

To avoid any confusion, students and parents can take the following steps to stay updated on school closures:

Check the official website of the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, for the latest updates.

Keep an eye on local news and weather forecasts to stay informed about potential school closures due to heavy rainfall.

Visit our website for the latest information on school holidays and closures.

Safety First

With the heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, safety should be the top priority for everyone. Citizens are advised to stay indoors and avoid traveling unless necessary. By staying informed and planning, students and parents can make the most of the upcoming holidays and breaks.

Also read: Bank Holiday Today, Sept. 12: Banks Open or Closed in Your State?