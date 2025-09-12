Bank Holiday Today, Sept. 12: Banks Open or Closed in Your State?

Based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, all banks in the country will be closed for up to 16 days in September 2025. They include weekend offs on a regular basis and those related to festivals.

RBI-Specified Holidays and Regular Weekly Closures

The RBI official list indicates that banks will stay closed for 10 days during this month due to regional and national festivals. Moreover, all banks are closed on weekly holidays on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays. So, the total number of bank holidays in September is 16.

"All the scheduled and non-scheduled banks will abide by the rule of holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays," the RBI states on its website.

Why Planning Banking Tasks Is Important

September is also full of some big festivals like Navratri and Durga Puja, so offices, schools, and government offices will also be closed on some days. For clients, it may create problems if bank work is postponed at the last moment. People are thus requested to preplan and get all branch-related work done in advance so they are not inconvenienced.

It should be mentioned that although physical branches are closed on holidays, online banking services operate uninterrupted. Customers may continue transferring money, viewing account balances, or making bill payments online. ATMs are also operational during bank holidays.

Holiday on September 12, 2025

Of the weekday holidays this month, a significant one is the holiday on Friday, September 12, 2025, in Jammu and Kashmir. The Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations second day has been announced as a public holiday in the state. As the festival was already celebrated on September 5 and 6 across large parts of India, Jammu and Kashmir will witness another closure on September 12.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in September 2025

Here is a state-wise and country-wise list of this month's holidays:

September 7, 14, 21, 28 – All Sundays (holiday in India)

September 12 – Friday after Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu & Kashmir)

September 13 – Second Saturday (all banks closed)

September 22 – Navratra Sthapna (Rajasthan)

September 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (Jammu & Kashmir)

September 27 – Fourth Saturday (all banks closed)

September 29 – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja (Tripura, Assam, West Bengal)

September 30 – Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja (Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand)

Bottom Line

With a full-fledged festival schedule and frequent weekend off days, banks will be shut for a total of 16 days in September 2025. Customers are advised to access online and mobile banking services for seamless access and to prevent last-minute crowds at branches.

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