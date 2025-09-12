Delhi High Court Bomb Threat: Email Warns of Acid Attack on Udhayanidhi’s Son

The Delhi High Court on Thursday became the latest institution in the national capital to receive a bomb threat. A high alert was sounded, and judges, lawyers, litigants and staff were evacuated from the premises as a precaution.

According to reports, the email threat claimed that three bombs had been planted in the court premises and demanded evacuation by 2 pm.

Though the email did not specify the exact locations of the explosives, a bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the high court and cordoned off the area for a thorough search.

The email, reportedly sent under the name Kanimozhi Thevidiya, carried incoherent political references.

It stated: “Thus, to create a new evolution of Secular leader, the bottlenecks of the equation the heir apparent will be eliminated, so that the pseudo-secularists will leave and only dedicated secularists will come to party power."

The message further suggested that Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan take over the DMK and threatened that Inbanidhi Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, would be attacked with acid this week.

"The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today’s blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-day Islamic Prayers," the email added.

The bomb threat comes at a time when the national capital has been witnessing a series of hoax threats targeting various institutions, including schools and colleges, in recent months.

Police and security agencies have launched a detailed probe to trace the origin of the email and verify its authenticity.