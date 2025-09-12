Durga Puja Holiday 2025: Southern Railway Launches Festival Special Trains Between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai

Southern Railway has announced special trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the Durga Puja holidays.

As per the official statement, Train No. 01463 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Thiruvananthapuram North Festival Special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 4 PM every Thursday from September 25 to November 27. The train is scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 10:45 PM the following day, completing a total of 10 services.

In the return direction, Train No. 01464 Thiruvananthapuram North – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Festival Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:20 PM on Saturdays from September 27 to November 29, reaching Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 1 AM the next Monday, also running 10 services.

Coach Composition:

01 AC Two-Tier Coach

06 AC Three-Tier Coaches

09 Sleeper Class Coaches

04 General Second Class Coaches

01 General Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van Coach (Divyangjan-friendly)

01 Generator Car Coach

Major Stops:

Thane | Panvel | Pen | Roha | Khed | Chiplun | Sangameshwar Road | Ratnagiri | Kankavali | Sindhudurg | Kudal | Sawantwadi | Thivim | Karmali | Madgaon Junction | Karwar | Gokarna | Kumta | Murdeshwar | Bhatkal | Mookambika Road Byndoor | Kundapura | Udupi | Surathkal | Mangaluru Junction | Kasaragod | Kannur | Kozhikode | Tirur | Shoranur Junction | Thrissur | Aluva | Ernakulam Town | Kottayam | Changanassery | Tiruvalla | Chengannur | Mavelikara | Kayankulam Junction | Sashankota | Kollam Junction