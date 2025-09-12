Tripura Durga Puja Holidays 2025: Govt.Offices Shut But There's a Twist

The Tripura government has declared that all state government offices will remain closed for the Durga Puja festival from 29 September to 4 October 2025. The General Administration (SA) Department, however, has instructed that urgent and essential work must continue without interruption.

According to a memorandum issued from the Secretariat in Agartala, Heads of Departments and Offices are required to ensure that important files and documents are addressed promptly even during the holidays. To this end, a skeleton staff will be posted each day from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM to handle emergency and priority tasks.

Employees assigned duty during the festival days are entitled to compensatory leave at a later date, provided they apply as per the rules. The order also mandates that all departments share their duty roster chart with the General Administration (SA) Department via the official government email.

The memorandum, signed by Asim Saha, Joint Secretary to the Government of Tripura, has been circulated among all concerned offices. This includes the offices of the Governor, Chief Minister, ministers, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, and other senior officials. The roster system is intended to keep essential services running smoothly during the festive break.

Tripura’s approach allows public officials to observe Durga Puja festivities fully, while ensuring that critical functions remain in place. Residents are advised to note the reduced hours and schedule their visits to government offices accordingly.