SpiceJet Flight Loses Wheel During Takeoff in Gujarat's Kandla, Lands Safely in Mumbai

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday afternoon after a SpiceJet flight from Kandla in Gujarat approached for landing without one of its wheels.

According to officials, the SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 turboprop lost an outer wheel during take-off from Kandla. The dislodged wheel was later recovered from the runway by airport staff. Despite the technical snag, the aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai with all standard safety protocols in place.

On being alerted, Mumbai airport authorities declared a full emergency and made arrangements for a safe landing. Fire tenders, ambulances, and emergency crews were kept on standby as the aircraft approached. The flight (SG-3639) landed smoothly, and passengers disembarked without incident. “All passengers disembarked safely, and the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power after a smooth landing,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

Normal operations at Mumbai airport resumed shortly after the aircraft was cleared from the runway. While SpiceJet stressed that passengers were never at risk, the incident has sparked renewed concerns about aviation safety and the maintenance of aircraft fleets.

A video of the aircraft taxying on the runway at Mumbai airport without a wheel has gone viral on social media platforms.

The scare comes at a time when the aviation sector is already under the spotlight following the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives.

Aviation experts note that although full emergencies are rare and handled with strict protocols, the recurrence of such incidents is likely to heighten scrutiny on airlines and safety oversight in India.