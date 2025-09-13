September 13 Bank Holiday Today; Here's why!

Do you have a trip to the bank planned? Take a look at the holiday schedule first! Indian banks observe numerous holidays throughout the year, encompassing both national and regional celebrations, as well as religious observances. Here's what you should know:

Why Are Banks Closed Today?

Banks throughout India got a holiday on 13th September 2025, as it is the second Saturday of the month. Banks are usually closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, in addition to all Sundays, as per the RBI calendar.

Forthcoming Bank Holidays

Date your calendars with these forthcoming bank holidays in September 2025:

September 22: Rajasthan banks will be shut down on the Navratra Sthapna celebration.

September 23: Jammu and Kashmir banks will remain closed on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29: Banks in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata will remain closed on the occasion of Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30: Banks in many cities, such as Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata, will remain closed on Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Online Banking Services

Don't panic if your bank is closed; there are still ways to access banking services. Nearly all banks have online banking facilities, where you can conduct transactions and keep your accounts in order right from your own home.

Tips for Bank Customers

Before going to your bank, you should check the holiday schedule for your local bank branch and your state. Bank holidays are different across states and regions, so it's always wise to verify ahead of time.

By being aware of bank holidays and availing of online banking facilities, you can have uninterrupted access to banking facilities and take control of your finances in an optimal manner.