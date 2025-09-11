PP Thankachan Passes Away: Wife, Family, Political Career, and Legacy of the Veteran Congress Leader

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister P P Thankachan passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 86 and had been undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments and other age related illnesses. His death marks the end of an era in Kerala politics, where he was admired for his calm demeanour, legal expertise, and rare ability to bridge divides within the Congress and the United Democratic Front.

Born on 29 July 1939 in Angamaly in Ernakulam district, P P Thankachan was the son of Rev. Fr. Paulose. After completing his studies in law and public administration, he worked as an advocate before dedicating himself fully to public life. His legal grounding gave him a reputation as a thoughtful legislator, someone who preferred measured debate over aggressive confrontation.

PP Thankachan Passes Away: Family Life, Political Career, and More

Thankachan’s political journey began in earnest with his election to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Perumbavoor in 1982. He went on to represent the constituency four times, winning again in 1987, 1991 and 1996. His consistent victories reflected the trust he built with the people of his constituency, where he was seen as accessible, dependable and committed to development.

In the Assembly, Thankachan rose quickly through the ranks. He served as Speaker of the House from July 1991 to May 1995, a period remembered for his impartial and dignified conduct. Colleagues often recalled how he steered proceedings with fairness, ensuring that both treasury and opposition benches were given equal weight. In 1995 he was sworn in as Agriculture Minister in A K Antony’s cabinet, a role in which he focused on farmer welfare and rural development until May 1996.

Beyond his official posts, Thankachan played a vital role in strengthening the Congress organisation. He was made president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in 2004 and went on to serve as convenor of the United Democratic Front for more than a decade. In that role he became the coalition’s trusted mediator, resolving disputes and keeping the alliance intact during challenging times.

On the personal front, P P Thankachan was married to T V Thankamma, who passed away earlier. He is survived by one son and two daughters.

Political leaders across Kerala have paid rich tributes, describing him as a loyal Congressman, a disciplined parliamentarian and above all a statesman who valued consensus. His passing leaves a deep void in state politics, where his presence as a steady hand and unifying figure will be remembered for years to come.