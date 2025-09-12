Mirai X Review: Audience Talk Leaves Everyone Surprised

Teja Sajja's new movie, Mirai, has finally been released, and the news is all about its breathtaking visuals and engaging plot. Karthik Gattamneni directs this Pan-Indian film with an all-star cast featuring Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran.

The movie's plot is about nine divine scriptures possessing huge strength and a young warrior's struggle to defend them against evil forces. With its mix of mythology, drama, and action, Mirai has been receiving storming reviews from critics and viewers alike. Here are a few X (formerly Twitter) reviews.

A Star-Studded Cast Delivering Stellar Performances

Teja Sajja excels in the role of Veda, infusing his character with depth and conviction. Manoj Manchu, too, is great as the bad guy, Mahabir Lama, and he oozes menace and intensity. Shriya Saran lends emotional depth to the plot with her nuanced performance as Ambika.

Twitter Reviews

One reviewer on X (formerly Twitter) called the film "Big-screen worthy," praising Teja Sajja's performance and the movie's overall impact. The film's visuals and action sequences have been particularly praised, making it a must-watch for fans of fantasy and action-packed cinema.

Technical Masterpiece on Full Display

Mirai's technicalities are really impressive. The visual effects are stunning, with impeccable choreographed action sequences that will keep you glued to the edge of your seat. The cinematography is also one of the best, capturing the majesty of the mythical world.

Prabhas' Surprise Appearance a Major Talking Point

One of the biggest and most surprising attractions of Mirai is Prabhas' cameo, which has caused a lot of excitement among fans. His appearance brings an added layer of intrigue to the narrative, and his contribution is being hailed by audiences.

Mixed Reviews from Audiences

Though many viewers have enjoyed Mirai's compelling narrative and stunning visuals, others have mentioned some disadvantages, such as a moderately stretched second half and a sudden conclusion. Yet, by and large, the film received good reviews, with many deeming it a must-see for mythology and action fans alike.

Verdict: A Worthy Watch

With its engaging story, breathtaking visuals, and powerful performances, Mirai is a movie that will leave a strong mark. If you love Indian mythology as well as action films, this is certainly a movie that is well worth seeing.

#Mirai A Worthy Action Adventure Infused with Devotional Elements! Mirai delivers an engaging first half, with a few dips in the middle, but a good pre-interval to interval block. The second half slows down in places, but a few strong sequences and a superb climax hold it… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 11, 2025

#MiraiReview Positives@shriya1109#Jayaram@tejasajja123@HeroManoj1 (Mohan babu)#Ritika

And everyone gave their best

-VFX 👌👏

-Second half BGM

-Mirai daggariki vellaka vache sequence

-Second half till climax Negatives:

Time ayipothundhani fast fast ga end chesinattundhi — ZoomOnZindagi (@ZoomOnZindagi) September 12, 2025

Just a voice over turned the entire film reception into rebel vibe 🔥🔥🔥 Just his name is enough 💥💥💥 #Prabhas #Mirai pic.twitter.com/rhvvntcNGO — Prabhas RULES (@PrabhasRules) September 11, 2025

#Mirai 1st half is a banger 💥💥 with usual teja and Srinu comedy , interval is very good .. 2nd is bit lengthy with same template as #HanuMan Overall it's a good movie 🎉🎉 Congrats team 3.5/5 — N@|○ N£nu (@Karthik_nyl) September 12, 2025

#Mirai – A Divine Action Adventure! 🔥✨

High moments, solid interval, superb climax.

Tech brilliance + Gowra Hari BGM elevate big time.@tejasajja123 shines bright.@HeroManoj1 👌💥 Unique, engaging & worth a big-screen watch! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 — 𝐕𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧 (@TheRealPKFan) September 12, 2025

#Mirai 1st half is a banger 💥💥 with usual teja and Srinu comedy , interval is very good .. 2nd is bit lengthy with same template as #HanuMan Overall it's a good movie 🎉🎉 Congrats team 3.5/5 — N@|○ N£nu (@Karthik_nyl) September 12, 2025

#Mirai - 🆗 Teja Sajja delivers a gud Perf. Graceful Shreya. Superb Visuals & BGM. Promising start, middle portions r draggy. Post Interval Transformation fight gud. Lord Rama saved d climax. Though not extra ordinary, it Deserves a One Time Watch for its Cinematic Experience! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 12, 2025

#Mirai Baane undi, Parledu!

A decent fantasy action adventure film which has similar tones of #Karthikeya2 & #Hanuman

Few sequences are fantastic but few are subpar.

Loved #ShriyaSaran role👍🏻#TejaSajja is brilliant and he killed it👌#ManchuManoj role is underwhelming🥲 pic.twitter.com/r7gHrlhsph — Sanjeev (@edokatile) September 12, 2025

Also read: Mirai Movie Review and Rating: A Well-Made Fantasy Adventure on the Big Canvas, Go for It