Mirai Movie Review and Rating: A Well-Made Fantasy Adventure on the Big Canvas, Go for It

After the blockbuster Hanu-Man, Teja Sajja returns with Mirai, an ambitious action-fantasy adventure mounted on a grand scale. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, who also cranks the camera, the film attempts to blend mythology, spectacle, and modern storytelling. Released worldwide amid high expectations, Mirai is a big-screen experience that sparks curiosity—does it live up to the hype? Let’s find out.

Story

Centuries ago, Emperor Ashoka, devastated by the horrors of the Kalinga war, sealed the secret of immortality into nine sacred books and entrusted them to chosen guardians. Fast forward to the year 2000: Ambica (Shriya Saran), protector of the ninth book and blessed with foresight, foresees the rise of Mahabir Lama a.k.a. The Black Sword (Manoj Manchu)—a ruthless man obsessed with seizing the books to attain immortality and absolute power.

Despite Ambica’s efforts, Mahabir manages to claim a few of the books. In her desperate bid to protect the remaining ones, she intertwines the destiny of Vedha Prajapathi (Teja Sajja), a carefree orphan from Hyderabad, with the ancient legacy.

The narrative poses compelling questions—Can Vedha rise to the occasion and stop Mahabir? What secrets lie within the books? Who exactly is Vibha (Ritika Nayak), and how does she connect to the mystery? And above all, what truly is Mirai—a book or something far greater?

Performances

Teja Sajja impresses yet again, proving Hanu-Man was no fluke. His transformation from a playful youngster in the first half to a determined savior in the second is seamless. Stylish, magnetic, and emotionally convincing, this performance is among his best to date.

Manoj Manchu shines as Mahabir Lama. With fiery eyes, a commanding voice, and an aura of menace, he dominates every frame. This is a role tailored for him, and he revels in it.

Shriya Saran is a surprise package. Far from a cameo, her role is integral to the plot, and she brings both grace and gravitas. Her controlled intensity enhances several key scenes.

Ritika Nayak as Vibha is decent but underutilized. Her character arc could have been stronger, and the lip-sync occasionally falters.

Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Getup Srinu and others provide adequate support, with Getup Srinu’s humor offering light relief, though the comedy track featuring directors Venkatesh Maha and Kishore Tirumala feels out of place.

Highlights & Standout Moments

Vedha’s identity reveal is staged brilliantly.

The pre-interval block is a high point, executed with precision and impact.

Mahabir’s “book of sound” sequence is gripping.

The train action scene and the Siddha Kshetram showdown deliver pure cinematic spectacle.

Mythological touches—Lord Sri Rama’s divine presence, the Sampati bird sequence, and other flourishes—add grandeur and spiritual heft.

Technical Brilliance

Background Score: Gowra Hari’s thunderous BGM is one of the film’s biggest assets, elevating sequences to goosebump territory.

Cinematography: Karthik Gattamneni delivers breathtaking frames, blending myth and modernity with equal finesse.

VFX: Impressive for the budget, seamlessly integrated with the narrative, giving the film a polished, big-ticket look.

Editing: Sreekar Prasad maintains sharp pacing, though some portions in the second half could have been trimmed.

Production Values: Lavish, detailed, and cinematic—People Media Factory has spared no effort in mounting the film on an epic scale.

Drawbacks

The first half occasionally feels predictable, following familiar beats.

Ritika Nayak’s role could have had more depth and emotional weight.

The comedy cameo track (Venkatesh Maha & Kishore Tirumala) feels forced and disrupts the narrative flow.

The climax is surprisingly underwhelming for a film of such ambition. A bolder, more impactful ending would have elevated Mirai further.

Verdict

On the whole, Mirai is a visually stunning, mythologically rich fantasy adventure that combines grandeur with heart. Teja Sajja anchors the film with a magnetic performance, Manoj Manchu delivers a menacing antagonist, and Shriya Saran adds emotional depth. Despite a predictable first half and a subdued climax, the film offers enough spectacle, thrilling set pieces, and mythic resonance to justify the hype.

Final Word: Mirai is a big-screen spectacle packed with goosebump moments. While not flawless, it is a daring, ambitious attempt that deserves to be experienced in theatres.

Also read: Mirai Review: Teja Sajja's Visual Extravaganza is Must Watch on Big Screen