Mirai Review: Teja Sajja's Visual Extravaganza is Must Watch on Big Screen

Teja Sajja’s Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, arrives with massive expectations, especially after the cult success of HanuMan. The big question was whether Teja could deliver another surprise. The answer: yes, to an extent.

Plot & Vision

Mirai unfolds in an ambitious setting, introducing the legacy of nine Yodhas with a visually striking prologue. The narrative brings in a refreshing backdrop, a world rarely explored in Telugu cinema. While the plot itself takes time to settle after the initial introductions, it eventually sets the stage for an engaging ride filled with action, emotion, and visual spectacle.

Performances

Casting is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest strengths. Teja Sajja shoulders the film with his energy and conviction, proving that HanuMan was not a one-off. Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu all fit seamlessly into their roles, adding gravitas and charm where needed. The ensemble works in perfect sync with the story’s ambitious canvas.

Technical Brilliance

Visually, Mirai is a feast. The VFX work, supervised by Ramji Dott, blends organically with the narrative, avoiding the common pitfall of looking out of place. The cinematography by Karthik Gattamneni gives the film a rich, big-screen appeal. Gowra Hari’s background score complements the film’s mood, while Sreekar Prasad’s editing keeps the pacing largely intact despite a few initial hiccups.

The action choreography by Pradeet Seelum and team deserves special mention. The stunts are mounted stylishly, yet stay rooted in the story’s mythic tone.

First Half Highlights

The first half is especially engaging, with a fresh backdrop, sharp visuals, and a pulsating score. Despite some sluggishness in the early staging, the narrative picks up momentum. The interval lands well, raising expectations for the second half.

Verdict

Mirai is not a flawless movie—it has uneven stretches and could have benefited from tighter execution. However, it delivers enough theater-worthy moments to justify the hype. More than commercial returns, this film will be remembered for its ambition and boldness.

Teja Sajja proves he is here to stay, while director Karthik Gattamneni establishes himself as a filmmaker who cannot be underestimated. Producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad has every reason to be proud of backing such a daring project.

Final Word: Mirai is a big-screen-worthy attempt with refreshing ideas, quality execution, and a committed cast. It may not hit the bull’s-eye like HanuMan, but it marks another courageous step forward for Telugu cinema.

Also read: Mirai Movie Review and Rating: A Well-Made Fantasy Adventure on the Big Canvas, Go for It