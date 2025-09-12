Kishkindhapuri Twitter Review: Bellamkonda Srinivas Delivers in a Spooky Ride with Surprises!

Kishkindhapuri, the latest Telugu horror thriller directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Shine Screens, has opened in theatres with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The film has quickly become a talking point among audiences who are responding strongly to its eerie atmosphere and surprising narrative turns.

At its core, Kishkindhapuri is designed as a spooky ride. From the opening sequences, Pegallapati sets the tone with chilling frames and well timed jumpscares that have left audiences impressed. Many viewers are appreciating how the film does not rely only on visual effects but uses sound design and ambience to build tension. The early half moves briskly and creates enough intrigue to keep the audience hooked.

Also read: Kishkindhapuri Review and Rating: A Spooky Thriller That Works in Parts

The performances of the lead pair stand out. Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas delivers intensity and physicality that suit the genre, while Anupama Parameswaran balances charm with vulnerability, anchoring the emotional side of the story. Their screen presence helps elevate key moments, even when the narrative takes uneven turns.

Audience reactions suggest that the film’s high point comes in the second half, where a major twist catches viewers off guard and injects fresh momentum into the story. Despite this strong turn, complaints have surfaced about the pacing in this portion. The film tends to stretch in parts, slightly reducing the tension it builds.Let's take a look at some of the reactions from fans to Kishkindhapuri.

People are getting scared mannn @SrinivasBellam 🇬🇧 PREMIERS #Kishkindhapuri review 1 st half done : 👍 super 👌 BGM

STORY LINE

SCREENPLAY - Pace

JUMP SCARES 👻👻 Excellent 1 st half -virupaksha range ammaaa… Bellam Annaa hit kottesinatteyyy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqbVPTtp15 — Mamulga Undadu 2.0 🥷💣 (@VolunteerVasu) September 11, 2025

#Kishkindhapuri Review 🎬

A horror-mystery that offers a few chills with solid sound design, strong production work & some impactful moments. While the narration feels predictable & the climax VFX falls short, it still manages to hold attention in parts. ✨ Special Mentions:

🎶… — The Friday Perspective (@tweet_TFP) September 12, 2025

Review: #Kishkindhapuri: DECENT SCARE-FEST

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3/5) A horror drama that has a solid start and keeps you engaged at times… The ghost-walk tour premise, some effective scares, and decent production values make it a watchable experience. #KishkindhapuriReview… pic.twitter.com/yrZZuQXszT — Movie Match Reviews (@MovieMatchRws) September 12, 2025

Premiere Review 🔥

Engaging 1st Half Superb sound design – theater experience a must! 😍 Anupama Parameswaran looks stunning & her chemistry with Bellam Anna works beautifully Stunning visuals + top-notch production values#Kishkindhapuri pic.twitter.com/rxMJF111CL — Attitude Problem (@always_alpha07) September 12, 2025