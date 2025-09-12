Mirai BO Success: Prabhas Turns Lucky for Teja Sajja After Kannappa

Prabhas has established himself as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, yet what often shines just as brightly as his stardom is his generosity. Known for his large-scale blockbusters, Prabhas has consistently shown that he is willing to step in and support his friends in the industry with cameos that add both value and visibility to their projects.

A recent example is Kannappa, where Prabhas agreed to appear in a special role as Rudra. His decision to accept the cameo has been seen as an extraordinary gesture of support, adding star power and credibility to a project led by Vishnu Manchu. Industry insiders have noted that Prabhas’ presence not only boosts audience anticipation but also reflects his willingness to stand behind colleagues in their creative ventures.

His impact is equally visible in Mirai, the fantasy adventure starring Teja Sajja, which is currently running in theatres. Prabhas lent his voice for a key narration, a contribution that sparked massive excitement among fans well before release. Even without a physical appearance, his voiceover created hype that helped draw his massive fanbase to theatres.

The results are already showing. Initial booking trends and box office reports suggest that Mirai is on course to touch the 100 crore mark, which would make it the second such success for Teja Sajja after HanuMan. While Teja’s performance and the film’s strong technical work are central to its reception, the push provided by Prabhas’ involvement is undeniable. His name has widened the film’s reach and ensured that it opened to strong numbers across territories.

Prabhas’ cameos are more than fleeting appearances. They underline his role as a mentor and friend within the film fraternity, someone who understands the power of his presence and uses it to lift others. As Mirai continues its successful run, it is yet another reminder of how his big-hearted approach continues to shape cinema in ways beyond his own films.