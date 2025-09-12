Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja Film Eyes Double-Digit Opening, 100 Crore Target in Sight!

Teja Sajja’s fantasy action adventure Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by People Media Factory, has opened on a promising note at the box office. Made on a budget of around ₹60 crore, the film has earned an estimated ₹6.03 crore India net on its opening day across all languages.

This start indicates that Mirai is set to notch a solid double digit opening, with evening and night shows adding further strength to its performance. The film’s advance bookings also played a huge role in building momentum. With close to two lakh tickets sold in advance, Mirai entered the list of top Telugu pre-sales for 2025. The pre-sales even witnessed a remarkable surge, with more than 80 percent growth from Day 2 to Day 3.

The film’s occupancy numbers underline its strong reception. Morning shows reported nearly 57 percent occupancy for the Telugu version, which is among the best for recent releases. The buzz generated by the film, especially with Prabhas lending his voice for a powerful narration, has ensured that audiences turned up in large numbers from day one.

Mirai has also begun well in overseas markets. In the United States, premiere day collections crossed USD 65,000, showing that the film is finding audiences beyond India as well.

With strong initial trends, trade experts believe that Mirai is well positioned to aim for the 100 crore milestone if it sustains its run over the coming weeks. Should that happen, it will mark the second time in Teja Sajja’s young career that he enters the coveted 100 crore club after the success of HanuMan.

For now, all signs point to Mirai becoming another box office winner, driven by its blend of fantasy spectacle, mythological undertones, and Teja Sajja’s growing star power.