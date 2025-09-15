Kishkindhapuri Box Office Collection: Bellamkonda Srinivas' Horror Film Holds Fort Amid Mirai Dominance!

Kishkindhapuri has made a solid start at the worldwide box office, crossing the ₹10 crore gross mark within its first four days of release. The Telugu drama, which hit screens last weekend, has managed to hold its own despite facing stiff competition from other major releases.

The film collected around ₹2.50 crore gross on Day 1, with momentum picking up strongly on Saturday at ₹3.40 crore and Sunday at ₹3.90 crore. These numbers reflected strong weekend occupancy and positive word of mouth. On Day 4, early estimates put collections at about ₹0.20 crore gross, with noon and evening shows still ongoing. This indicates the final tally for Monday could edge higher by the end of the day.

With its total worldwide gross now standing at approximately ₹10 crore, Kishkindhapuri has established itself as a steady performer. Trade analysts note that while weekday collections will be key, the film’s ability to sustain despite a clash with Mirai shows encouraging audience support.

The strong weekend run highlights the growing appeal of Telugu films beyond domestic markets, as overseas collections also contributed to the overall figure. Whether Kishkindhapuri can maintain this pace through its first week will determine if it emerges as a sleeper success.