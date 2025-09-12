Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, says actress Anushka Shetty

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) One of Telugu cinema's top actresses Anushka Shetty has now announced that she will be taking a short break from social media.

Taking to her social media timelines, Anushka Shetty posted a picture of a handwritten note that said, "Trading blue light to candlelight... Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started...

"See you all soon with more stories and more love... Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty."

It may be recalled that Anushka had been active on social media during the promotions of her recently released film 'Ghaati', featuring herself and Vikram Prabhu in the lead.

The film, which was directed by Krish, released on September 5. Despite the action entertainer opening to mixed reviews, critics were all praise for Anushka Shetty's performance in the film.

It may be recalled that Anushka, during the promotions of the film, had disclosed that she would love to do an out-and-out negative character, should such a strong character come her way.

The actress had made this disclosure while speaking to the media during an interaction organised as part of the promotions of 'Ghaati'.

Anushka Shetty, who has completed 20 years in the film industry, was asked if there was any character that she still wanted to do. To this, the actress said, "I want to do an out and out negative character. If a strong character comes along, I will definitely do a negative role."

Anushka's previous film with director Krish, Vedam, was a roaring success. Naturally, expectations from Ghaati were huge as the two professionals had teamed up again.

When asked about her new projects, the actress had said,"I'm listening to new scripts. There's a good line-up. I'm doing a film in Malayalam. It will be my first Malayalam film. There will be a new film announcement in Telugu as well. That will also be very interesting."

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