Punjab Rains: School Holiday Today and Tomorrow in Jalandhar - Sep 11, 12

In the wake of last week’s torrential downpour that left large parts of Doaba under water, the Jalandhar district administration has ordered a two-day closure of nine government schools found structurally unsafe.

District Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, after conducting a detailed review of flood-affected areas, announced that these schools would remain shut on September 11 and 12. The move comes as part of ongoing safety checks following widespread flooding that damaged both residential and institutional infrastructure.

Earlier, authorities had declared holidays for 41 schools immediately after the deluge, but subsequent inspections cleared most of them to reopen. Only nine institutions have now been retained on the closure list.

Schools Declared Closed (Sept 11–12)

Government Middle School, Fateh Jalal

Government Middle School, Basti Peer Dad

Government High School, Lidda

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Basti Sheikh

Government High School, Mundh

Government High School, Boparai Kalan

Government Primary School, Jalalpur Kalan, Lohia Khas

Government Primary School, Peer Dad West-2

Government Primary School, Mundh, Nakodar-2

Flood Havoc in Jalandhar

The heavy rains triggered severe waterlogging across the city, disrupting traffic on highways, link roads, and inundating neighbourhoods. The flood control room reported over 200 complaints of water entering homes and commercial spaces, causing widespread losses.

Key public facilities, including the district court complex, were also hit, forcing official work to a standstill. DC Aggarwal confirmed that emergency teams worked round-the-clock to pump out accumulated rainwater into the Kala Sanghian drain, which connects to the Satluj river.

Political Blame Game

Even as relief work continues, the floods have sparked a political storm. BJP councillors of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation have accused the AAP-led civic body of negligence, claiming the crisis was “preventable.”

Ward No. 50 councillor Manjit Singh Titu alleged that the Pholariwal Sewage Treatment Plant (STP)—built at huge public expense—completely failed after its motor burnt out, with no backup system in place. “The plant breakdown allowed dirty water to flood several areas, inflicting massive financial damage on traders, particularly in Model Town,” Titu charged at a press meet in the Punjab Press Club.

The councillors further criticized the Mayor and state authorities for ignoring chronic civic issues, pointing to pothole-ridden roads and garbage accumulation that worsened the crisis. They warned of a looming public health emergency if stagnant sewage and waste are not cleared on priority.

The Road Ahead

With water levels now receding and sunshine returning, the administration’s immediate focus is on restoring normalcy in the affected areas and ensuring that schools deemed safe reopen without further delay. Meanwhile, the political tug-of-war over accountability continues to intensify.