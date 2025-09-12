SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 Released: Exam Pattern, Schedule, Steps to Download, and More!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card for 2025 on its official website. The exam schedule runs from 12 September to 26 September 2025 in online (Computer Based Test) mode. Over 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear at 260 exam centres across 129 cities.

The admit card is available under the candidate’s login portal. It contains crucial information like the exam centre address, reporting time, entry start and end times. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID along with the printed admit card to gain entry into the examination hall.

The Commission has also released a statement prohibiting any online exam analysis during the test period to maintain the integrity of the exam.

Here is the step-by-step process to download your SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

Log in using your SSC OTR (One Time Registration) number and password

Navigate to the Exam Dashboard

Find the link for the SSC CGL 2025 exam card

Click on the CGL Tier 1 admit card link

Download and save the admit card, and make sure all details such as exam centre, date, and timings are correct

Candidates are advised to download the admit card as soon as possible and check all printed details carefully. Also make note of the reporting time to the exam centre and plan your travel in advance. With the exam beginning tomorrow, timely access to the admit card is essential to avoid last-minute issues.