Assam Holiday Calendar September 2025: Schools to Remain Closed on These Days

September, the ninth month of the year, is a dynamic period marked by diverse traditions, festivals, and seasonal transitions. For students, it is often a busy month due to half-yearly examinations conducted in many schools. Yet, despite the packed academic calendar, September also brings along much-needed holidays and festive breaks. These holidays usually coincide with major cultural and religious events, giving students and teachers a chance to rest, celebrate, and participate in community life.

Assam School Holidays in September 2025

In Assam, schools are expected to remain closed on several significant days in September. While official notifications may vary from school to school, some of the important holidays include:

12 September – Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

22 September – Mahalaya, marking the beginning of Navratri

29 September – Saptami celebrations

30 September to 2 October – Dussehra holidays

These holidays give students not only a break from academics but also an opportunity to immerse themselves in the state’s cultural and spiritual vibrancy.

Navratri 2025 in Assam

Navratri in Assam is a deeply spiritual festival dedicated to Shakti, the divine feminine energy. Goddess Durga, worshipped in her various forms, is believed to descend to earth during these nine nights, blessing devotees with power, prosperity, and protection.

Key Highlights of Navratri Celebrations in Assam:

Kumari Puja – One of the special traditions during Navratri, Kumari Puja honors young girls aged between 5 to 9 as manifestations of the Goddess. They are offered new clothes, gifts, and blessings, underlining the sanctity of womanhood.

Community Pandals and Idols – Local communities set up beautifully decorated pandals showcasing artistic idols of Goddess Durga, often depicted as Mahishasuramardini. These pandals become cultural and religious hubs where devotees gather.

Aarti and Bhajans – Every evening, devotees perform aarti and sing devotional bhajans in homes and pandals. Traditional drums and cymbals add to the festive rhythm, creating a devotional atmosphere.

Cultural Programs and Folk Dances – Alongside rituals, Navratri in Assam also features cultural performances, including folk dances such as Bihu and Sattriya, reflecting the state’s artistic richness.

Bijoya Dashami and Idol Immersion – The festival culminates with Bijoya Dashami, also known as Dussehra, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. On this day, idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in rivers and water bodies as devotees bid farewell with prayers for her return next year.