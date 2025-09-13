School Holiday on September 13: State-Wise Updates Across India

Several states across India have declared school closures on Saturday, September 13, 2025, due to a mix of heavy rainfall, flood-like conditions, and regional festivities. Parents and students searching for the latest information on school holidays can find the detailed updates below.

Schools Closed on September 13, 2025

This September is witnessing an unprecedented spate of school holidays due to both weather emergencies and important cultural celebrations. While advance planning had already fixed festivals like Onam and Ganesh Visarjan, further holidays have been announced as a precautionary measure in districts that are experiencing particularly heavy monsoon rains. For many students, this has provided an extended weekend, underlining how the academic calendar in India is influenced by its climate trends and cultural variation.

State-Wise Holiday Information for September 13, 2025

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal District Magistrate Dr. Rajendra Pansia has ordered the shutdown of all schools within the district on September 13. The order will go to all schools from Class 1 to 12 under the Secondary Education Council, and also CBSE, ICSE, Sanskrit, Madrasa, and Basic Education. Though no classes will be conducted, principals, teachers, and staff have been asked to come on duty. Government and departmental ongoing schemes will not be affected.

Punjab

Schools in Punjab will be closed on September 13, 2025, as it is a second Saturday of the month. The closing date is as per the official holiday calendar issued by the state government for 2025. It is also according to the set policy under which schools and banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Uttarakhand

Predictions indicate moderate to heavy showers across many districts of Uttarakhand, such as Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh. Due to the high risk of landslides and obstructed roads in the hilly areas, the state government has directed the people to be on their guard. Therefore, the schools in the state will likely to remain shut on September 13. Parents and students need to adhere to the official notifications of the local education departments for confirmation.

Long Dussehra Vacations in September 2025

Telangana

Students in Telangana will have a 13-day holiday vacation for Dussehra from September 21 through October 3, 2025. This long vacation allows families time to travel, engage in traditional celebrations, and enjoy cultural festivities that take place during the festival period.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh schools will have a nine-day holiday during Dussehra from September 24 to October 2, 2025. Classes will resume on October 3, 2025. Though the school holiday schedule has been decided, junior colleges are waiting for an official announcement. Parents and students studying in junior colleges should keep an eye on announcements by the education authorities for the actual dates.

Final Note

The intersection of monsoon-related safety precautions and the forthcoming festivals is creating a crowded holiday schedule in September 2025. From preventive school shutdowns in flood-hit areas to pre-planned holidays for the celebration of Dussehra, students as well as teachers have reason to look forward to a combination of relaxation, family, and cultural exposure in the month.

Also read: WBBSE Declares Holiday for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17