WBBSE Declares Holiday for Vishwakarma Puja on September 17

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released a notice stating that every state government and government-aided school will be closed on September 17, 2025, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. The circular has been released following the holiday list drafted by the Finance Department to ensure uniformity in official calendars.

Key Details of the Holiday

The alert clearly indicates that the holiday will extend to all schools governed by WBBSE. The reason behind this decision is to prevent chaos that normally occurs when the education board and the Finance Department announce two different lists of holidays. By coordinating the timings, WBBSE has moved towards greater understanding and coordination.

Date of Holiday: September 17, 2025 (Wednesday)

Applicable To: All government and government-aided schools governed by WBBS

Purpose of Circular: Ensuring uniformity of holiday calendars of the Finance Department and the WBBSE

Vishwakarma Puja: Celebrating the Spirit of Work

Vishwakarma Puja occupies an important position in the cultural and spiritual heritage of Bengal. The festival is devoted to Lord Vishwakarma, the heavenly architect and supreme craftsman. On this day, artisans, mechanics, and laborers pay homage to their instruments, machines, and workplaces as a dedication to their vocation and profession.

For students, the holiday is not a break but an opportunity to observe and participate in a valuable cultural practice. It serves to instill respect for work, imagination, and artisanship.

Impact on Students and Teachers

The announcement of the holiday is a relief and joy for both the students and educators. The learners receive a chance to relax, engage with their families, and enjoy festive celebrations. Teachers also get to enjoy celebrations and refuel before returning to their studies.

Most schools also conduct cultural events during this time, promoting teamwork, creativity, and art among the students. These events not only enhance their knowledge but also their mental health by shattering the monotony of regular studies.

A Step Towards Clarity and Consistency

By harmonizing its holiday calendar with the Finance Department list, WBBSE has ruled out scheduling differences that tend to cause confusion in schools. Such synchronized planning demonstrates meticulous planning and attention to the education fraternity.

Since the Vishwakarma Puja holiday is on September 17, 2025, students, teachers, and families throughout West Bengal will be able to celebrate the festival without any disruption, enjoying the festival's values of creativity, commitment, and respect for work.

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