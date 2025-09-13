SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam Cancelled at Multiple Centres in Delhi, Gurgaon, Jammu

The Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Examination 2025 faced major disruptions on its opening day, September 13, as exams were cancelled at several centres due to technical and administrative issues.

Exams Cancelled in Delhi and Gurgaon

According to a notice displayed at Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School (Delhi) and M M Public School (Gurgaon), the examinations scheduled at these centres were called off citing “administrative reasons.” Candidates allotted these venues have now been asked to appear on September 24, 25, and 26.

Aspirants reported chaos at the exam halls. One candidate from Vikaspuri told the media:

“The exam was supposed to take place in two shifts. In the morning, we realised it was cancelled. Many students had come from far away, and the sudden cancellation has created a lot of anxiety.”

Later in the evening, candidates allotted to Gurgaon centres received an official rescheduling email stating that their exams would be conducted on later dates in Delhi/NCR.

Technical Glitches in Jammu

At the Jammu centre (Digital Computer Education), candidates in the first shift faced severe technical problems. The SSC has directed these aspirants to reappear on September 26.

Pattern of Mismanagement

This latest disruption comes against the backdrop of earlier protests over SSC’s exam management. During the Selection Post Phase 13 exam (July 24 – August 1, 2025), aspirants across Delhi reported sudden cancellations, software crashes, biometric failures, and incorrect exam centre allotments. Thousands of students and educators staged demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and the CGO Complex, demanding accountability and an independent investigation.

At that time, SSC Chairperson S. Gopalkrishnan admitted to “technical glitches and procedural lapses” since a new agency was handling the exams for the first time. He assured corrective measures to minimise disruptions.

SSC’s Role

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a central government recruitment body functioning under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). It conducts examinations to fill Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts across ministries, departments, and other government offices. Millions of aspirants appear each year, hoping to secure prestigious government jobs.

An official statement from SSC regarding Saturday’s cancellations is still awaited.