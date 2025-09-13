WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Final Showdown - Match Date, Times, Full Details

WWE fans are in for a massive clash as John Cena and Brock Lesnar meet one last time in the ring at Wrestlepalooza 2025 on September 20.

The match carries huge importance for both superstars. Cena, who is widely considered one of WWE’s greatest legends, is preparing to retire by the end of the year. Lesnar, on the other hand, is making a return after a long break and is already back to his fearsome form.

The pay-per-view event is also being billed as the start of a new era for WWE, streaming on ESPN in the US and Netflix worldwide. The show kicks off Saturday, September 20, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). Interestingly, it will go head-to-head with AEW’s All-Out event scheduled for the same night.

Lesnar’s return shocked fans at SummerSlam 2025 when he appeared unexpectedly and attacked Cena after his match with Cody Rhodes. The rivalry escalated further on SmackDown earlier this month, where Lesnar once again targeted Cena along with Sami Zayn, leaving the United States Championship match unfinished.

With emotions high and both men looking to prove themselves one final time, their Wrestlepalooza encounter is expected to be one of the most talked-about matches of the year.